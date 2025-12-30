Left Menu

Diplomatic Dance in the Horn: Turkey's Strategic Overture in Somalia

Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud visits Turkey for talks with President Erdogan amid regional tensions. Discussions will address Somalia's fight against terrorism, national unity efforts, and regional developments. Turkey has been a close ally, supporting Somalia with military training and infrastructure projects, while Israel's recent recognition of Somaliland adds complexity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Istanbul | Updated: 30-12-2025 19:14 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 19:14 IST
  • Turkey

Somalia's President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud arrived in Turkey on Tuesday for crucial discussions with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The meeting follows Israel's controversial announcement recognizing Somaliland as an independent region, challenging Somalia's territorial claims.

The discussions between the two leaders will explore deepening Turkey-Somalia cooperation, tackling ongoing terrorism issues, bolstering Somalia's national unity, and handling regional dynamics. Turkey stands as a key ally to Somalia, fortifying military ties and aiding in infrastructure development.

Israel's newfound recognition of Somaliland has induced tensions, evoking strong reactions from Turkey and Somalia. Turkey condemned the move as unlawful, fearing repercussions across the Horn of Africa. Recent developments underscore the geopolitical complexities, given Somaliland's historical quest for independence and regional alliances.

