Tragedy Strikes Again: Explosive Violence in Northern Syria

A devastating car bomb exploded on the outskirts of a northern Syrian city on Monday, claiming at least 15 lives and injuring dozens, according to reports from local civil defence and a war monitor.

The explosion near Manbij targeted a vehicle carrying agricultural workers, resulting in the deaths of 14 women and one man, with numerous others critically wounded. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported slightly higher casualty figures, stating 18 women perished in the attack.

This incident marks the seventh car bomb explosion in Manbij within just over a month, raising concerns over the region's security. The violence perpetuates the struggles of civilians recovering from long-standing conflict, with significant impacts on their humanitarian conditions and efforts toward economic recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)