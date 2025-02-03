South Africa's Diplomatic Pressure: Taiwan Embassy Relocation Mandate

In a recent diplomatic shift, the South African government has set a March deadline for Taiwan to move its de facto embassy out of Pretoria as pressure from China mounts, according to Taiwan's Foreign Ministry.

Since cutting official diplomatic ties in 1997, South Africa remains aligned with China, supporting the one China principle that considers Taiwan an integral part without statehood privileges. A recent letter from Pretoria insists on renaming the Taiwanese embassy to a trade office.

Despite the pressure, Taiwan's Foreign Ministry is hopeful about ongoing negotiations while recognizing China's influence in the region. Taiwan, which contests Chinese sovereignty claims, has diplomatic ties with just 12 nations globally, holding Eswatini as its sole African ally.

