Braille-Enabled Indian Constitution Launched for Inclusivity

The Braille version of the Indian Constitution was launched in Karnataka by Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot, in collaboration with Sankara Eye Hospital and CII Young Indians. This initiative empowers visually impaired individuals by providing them access to their rights and responsibilities, promoting inclusivity and wider accessibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 03-02-2025 15:10 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 15:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Governor of Karnataka, Thawar Chand Gehlot, marked the 75th anniversary of the Indian Constitution on Monday by unveiling its Braille-enabled version.

This significant project was developed with the support of Sankara Eye Hospital Bengaluru and CII Young Indians (Yi) Bengaluru.

Dr Kaushik Murali, President of Medical Administration, Quality & Education at Sankara Eye Foundation India, emphasized the initiative's objective to empower the visually impaired community to read and comprehend their civic rights and duties.

The Braille version of the Constitution will be distributed to major institutions to facilitate broader access, according to Dr Murali.

Meanwhile, Darshan Mutha, National Chair of Accessibility at CII Young Indians, indicated that this effort seeks to enhance inclusivity and promote an accessible environment for everyone.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

