Braille-Enabled Indian Constitution Launched for Inclusivity

The Governor of Karnataka, Thawar Chand Gehlot, marked the 75th anniversary of the Indian Constitution on Monday by unveiling its Braille-enabled version.

This significant project was developed with the support of Sankara Eye Hospital Bengaluru and CII Young Indians (Yi) Bengaluru.

Dr Kaushik Murali, President of Medical Administration, Quality & Education at Sankara Eye Foundation India, emphasized the initiative's objective to empower the visually impaired community to read and comprehend their civic rights and duties.

The Braille version of the Constitution will be distributed to major institutions to facilitate broader access, according to Dr Murali.

Meanwhile, Darshan Mutha, National Chair of Accessibility at CII Young Indians, indicated that this effort seeks to enhance inclusivity and promote an accessible environment for everyone.

(With inputs from agencies.)