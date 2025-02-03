Left Menu

Samsung Chairman Lee Jae-yong Cleared of Financial Charges in Major Merger Battle

A South Korean appeals court upheld a ruling acquitting Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong of financial charges related to a merger. This decision supports Lee's leadership of the company after previous legal entanglements, including a bribery conviction. The prosecution may still appeal to the Supreme Court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 03-02-2025 16:08 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 16:01 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Samsung Electronics
  • Country:
  • South Korea

A South Korean appeals court has supported a lower court’s decision, confirming the acquittal of Samsung Electronics' Chairman Lee Jae-yong in a prominent financial case involving the merger of Samsung affiliates.

The Seoul High Court’s ruling was a setback for prosecutors who accused Lee of orchestrating the merger to tighten his control over Samsung, South Korea’s leading company. This legal win enables Lee to focus on corporate governance at Samsung, amid past legal challenges.

Despite prior bribery charges related to the 2015 merger, Lee was released on parole in 2021 and pardoned in 2022. Some shareholders criticized the merger for its preferential treatment of the Lee family, potentially impacting minority investors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

