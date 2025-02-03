Left Menu

Court Grants Interim Bail to Convict for Eye Surgery

The Delhi High Court granted interim bail to Kuldeep Singh Sengar, expelled BJP leader and Unnao rape case convict, to undergo an eye surgery. Sengar's life sentence was temporarily suspended for the surgery scheduled on February 4. His appeal against various convictions is still pending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2025 16:14 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 16:14 IST
Court Grants Interim Bail to Convict for Eye Surgery
Kuldeep Singh Sengar
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has granted interim bail to Kuldeep Singh Sengar, an expelled BJP leader and convict in the Unnao rape case, allowing him to undergo eye surgery.

A bench comprising Justices Yashwant Varma and Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar has temporarily suspended Sengar's life sentence, ordering him to surrender on February 5 post-surgery.

This development is part of Sengar's ongoing legal battles, including his appeal against convictions in related cases, like the custodial death of the rape survivor's father.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

 India
2
Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

 India
3
India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

 India
4
Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in scientific research: Are machines the future of discovery?

The creative industry’s AI dilemma: Adapt or be left behind?

Navigating AI’s evolution: Key insights from the Global AI Safety Report

Beyond regulation: How market forces can shape the future of AI safety and accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025