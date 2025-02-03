Court Grants Interim Bail to Convict for Eye Surgery
The Delhi High Court granted interim bail to Kuldeep Singh Sengar, expelled BJP leader and Unnao rape case convict, to undergo an eye surgery. Sengar's life sentence was temporarily suspended for the surgery scheduled on February 4. His appeal against various convictions is still pending.
The Delhi High Court has granted interim bail to Kuldeep Singh Sengar, an expelled BJP leader and convict in the Unnao rape case, allowing him to undergo eye surgery.
A bench comprising Justices Yashwant Varma and Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar has temporarily suspended Sengar's life sentence, ordering him to surrender on February 5 post-surgery.
This development is part of Sengar's ongoing legal battles, including his appeal against convictions in related cases, like the custodial death of the rape survivor's father.
