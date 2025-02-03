Left Menu

Gunfire at UN Compound in Kabul: A Shocking Incident

A Taliban security member opened fire at the UN's largest compound in Kabul, killing one and injuring another. The killed individual was a member of the Taliban's security forces, while the injured was a UN security guard. Investigations by both the Taliban and UN are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2025 16:24 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 16:18 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

In a grave incident in Kabul, a Taliban security officer unleashed gunfire at the United Nations' largest compound, resulting in one fatality and another injury, as reported by UNAMA.

The attack took place on Sunday, claiming the life of a Taliban guard situated outside the compound. An international security contractor for the UN suffered injuries.

The motive behind the gunfire remains uncertain, prompting investigations by the Taliban and the UN. Following the incident, Kabul's interior ministry enforced strict movement restrictions on the compound, later lifted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

