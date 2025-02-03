Gunfire at UN Compound in Kabul: A Shocking Incident

In a grave incident in Kabul, a Taliban security officer unleashed gunfire at the United Nations' largest compound, resulting in one fatality and another injury, as reported by UNAMA.

The attack took place on Sunday, claiming the life of a Taliban guard situated outside the compound. An international security contractor for the UN suffered injuries.

The motive behind the gunfire remains uncertain, prompting investigations by the Taliban and the UN. Following the incident, Kabul's interior ministry enforced strict movement restrictions on the compound, later lifted.

(With inputs from agencies.)