Elon Musk's Bold Move: Shutting Down USAID

Billionaire Elon Musk announced that President Donald Trump agreed to shut down the US Agency for International Development (USAID). Following the announcement, USAID staffers were instructed to avoid the agency's Washington headquarters and faced restricted access to their computer systems overnight.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 03-02-2025 17:15 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 17:11 IST
Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has revealed a significant development concerning the US Agency for International Development (USAID). In a surprising move, Musk announced that President Donald Trump has agreed to shut down USAID, a decision that has led to immediate repercussions for agency staff.

Reports indicate that USAID staffers received a notice instructing them to stay away from the agency's Washington headquarters on Monday. In an unexpected twist, around 600 employees found themselves locked out of the agency's computer systems overnight, with remaining personnel receiving emails stating the closure of the headquarters.

This move comes as Musk leads an unprecedented civilian review of the federal government, having secured an agreement with the Republican president. The closure of the six-decade-old US aid and development agency marks a pivotal moment in the intersection of business and politics.

