Urgent Call for International Response to Executions

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha urgently calls for international action following a reported rise in Ukrainian prisoners of war executed by Russian forces. A UN body highlighted this alarming trend, prompting Sybiha to stress the need for new legal tools and concrete steps to hold perpetrators accountable.

Updated: 03-02-2025 18:18 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 18:18 IST
Ukraine's Foreign Minister, Andrii Sybiha, has raised an urgent plea for international action in response to the reported rise in executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war by Russian forces.

A United Nations body has documented an 'alarming rise' in these incidents in recent months, amplifying concerns on the international stage.

Sybiha emphasized the necessity for not only global condemnation but also practical measures, including new international legal tools, to ensure accountability for the perpetrators.

