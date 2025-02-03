Urgent Call for International Response to Executions

Ukraine's Foreign Minister, Andrii Sybiha, has raised an urgent plea for international action in response to the reported rise in executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war by Russian forces.

A United Nations body has documented an 'alarming rise' in these incidents in recent months, amplifying concerns on the international stage.

Sybiha emphasized the necessity for not only global condemnation but also practical measures, including new international legal tools, to ensure accountability for the perpetrators.

