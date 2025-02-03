Left Menu

WHO Faces $400 Million Budget Cut Amid US Withdrawal

The World Health Organization may cut $400 million from its budget as the U.S., its largest government funder, plans to withdraw. WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus urges dialogue with Washington and maintains that the WHO will stay on course despite the financial setback.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2025 18:38 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 18:38 IST
WHO Faces $400 Million Budget Cut Amid US Withdrawal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In response to the planned U.S. withdrawal, the World Health Organization is eyeing a $400 million budget cut. President Donald Trump's decision to exit the WHO was highlighted at the annual executive board meeting on Monday.

Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus defended WHO's operations and reforms, calling on the U.S. for dialogue. The Geneva meeting scheduled for February will address funding and future plans.

Reports state a $7.5 billion budget for 2026-27 was initially proposed, with discussions underway to adjust it amid U.S. funding cuts. Board representatives aim to preserve WHO's strategic focus despite financial challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

