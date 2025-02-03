WHO Faces $400 Million Budget Cut Amid US Withdrawal

In response to the planned U.S. withdrawal, the World Health Organization is eyeing a $400 million budget cut. President Donald Trump's decision to exit the WHO was highlighted at the annual executive board meeting on Monday.

Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus defended WHO's operations and reforms, calling on the U.S. for dialogue. The Geneva meeting scheduled for February will address funding and future plans.

Reports state a $7.5 billion budget for 2026-27 was initially proposed, with discussions underway to adjust it amid U.S. funding cuts. Board representatives aim to preserve WHO's strategic focus despite financial challenges.

