Greek Migrant Shipwreck Scandal: Coastguard Officers Face Disciplinary Action

An official inquiry by a Greek Ombudsman has recommended disciplinary action against eight coastguard officers over a tragic migrant shipwreck near Pylos, Greece, where hundreds perished in 2023. The report marks the first conclusive investigation into the circumstances of the June 14 disaster, which occurred under the watch of Greek coastguard authorities.

The ill-fated trawler, Ariana, embarked from Libya towards Italy and was under the Greek coastguard's surveillance for nearly half a day before capsizing in international waters. Of the approximately 750 on board, only 104 survived the ordeal. Ombudsman Andreas Pottakis highlighted in his report that there were significant indications of search and rescue failures by senior coastguard officers, endangering the lives of those aboard.

The Greek coastguard has yet to comment, maintaining previously stated denials of wrongdoing in handling this case, which has intensified scrutiny over the European Union's migration strategies. The inquiry, initiated by Pottakis after the coastguard dismissed calls for an internal review, has sent findings to Greece's Shipping Minister. A local naval court has also referred the case for further investigation by a chief prosecutor, indicating the need for more evidence to unravel the complexities of this maritime disaster.

(With inputs from agencies.)