Left Menu

Greek Migrant Shipwreck Scandal: Coastguard Officers Face Disciplinary Action

A Greek Ombudsman report recommends disciplinary action against eight coastguard officers for their alleged role in a devastating migrant shipwreck near Pylos, Greece, in June 2023. The trawler, Ariana, carrying around 750 migrants, sank despite being monitored for hours, raising questions about EU migration policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Athens | Updated: 03-02-2025 20:49 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 20:49 IST
Greek Migrant Shipwreck Scandal: Coastguard Officers Face Disciplinary Action
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Greece

An official inquiry by a Greek Ombudsman has recommended disciplinary action against eight coastguard officers over a tragic migrant shipwreck near Pylos, Greece, where hundreds perished in 2023. The report marks the first conclusive investigation into the circumstances of the June 14 disaster, which occurred under the watch of Greek coastguard authorities.

The ill-fated trawler, Ariana, embarked from Libya towards Italy and was under the Greek coastguard's surveillance for nearly half a day before capsizing in international waters. Of the approximately 750 on board, only 104 survived the ordeal. Ombudsman Andreas Pottakis highlighted in his report that there were significant indications of search and rescue failures by senior coastguard officers, endangering the lives of those aboard.

The Greek coastguard has yet to comment, maintaining previously stated denials of wrongdoing in handling this case, which has intensified scrutiny over the European Union's migration strategies. The inquiry, initiated by Pottakis after the coastguard dismissed calls for an internal review, has sent findings to Greece's Shipping Minister. A local naval court has also referred the case for further investigation by a chief prosecutor, indicating the need for more evidence to unravel the complexities of this maritime disaster.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

 India
2
Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

 India
3
India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

 India
4
Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in scientific research: Are machines the future of discovery?

The creative industry’s AI dilemma: Adapt or be left behind?

Navigating AI’s evolution: Key insights from the Global AI Safety Report

Beyond regulation: How market forces can shape the future of AI safety and accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025