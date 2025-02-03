Record Rs 220 Crores Seized Ahead of Delhi Assembly Elections

Authorities in Delhi reported seizures exceeding Rs 220 crores as the assembly elections draw near, a dramatic rise compared to the 2020 figures, according to the office of the Chief Electoral Officer.

The reported seizures comprise Rs 88 crores in drugs, Rs 81 crores in precious metals, and nearly Rs 40 crores in cash. As campaigning concluded, the CEO asserted the elections would be conducted with fairness and transparency.

Spearheaded by the cVigil and Suvidha platforms, complaints were promptly tackled, and permissions processed, maintaining compliance with the Model Code of Conduct despite some pending cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)