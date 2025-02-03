Record Rs 220 Crores Seized Ahead of Delhi Assembly Elections
Ahead of the Delhi assembly polls, seizures amounting to over Rs 220 crores have been made, marking a significant increase from the 2020 elections. The haul includes drugs, precious metals, and cash. The Delhi Chief Electoral Officer assured transparency and swift resolution of complaints via various platforms.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2025 22:27 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 22:27 IST
- Country:
- India
Authorities in Delhi reported seizures exceeding Rs 220 crores as the assembly elections draw near, a dramatic rise compared to the 2020 figures, according to the office of the Chief Electoral Officer.
The reported seizures comprise Rs 88 crores in drugs, Rs 81 crores in precious metals, and nearly Rs 40 crores in cash. As campaigning concluded, the CEO asserted the elections would be conducted with fairness and transparency.
Spearheaded by the cVigil and Suvidha platforms, complaints were promptly tackled, and permissions processed, maintaining compliance with the Model Code of Conduct despite some pending cases.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russian Disinformation Campaign Eyed in German Election
Memefest in Delhi Elections: Political Jibes and AI Campaigns
BJP Gears Up for Delhi Assembly Polls with Mega Campaign
Delhi Assembly Polls: BJP's Satish Upadhyay Critiques Kejriwal's Campaign
Crackdown on Infiltrators: Special Campaign to Combat Illegal Immigrants in Delhi