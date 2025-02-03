Tragic Death of a Dalit Guard Sparks Outrage
A Dalit security guard named Dhruv Kumar was allegedly beaten to death by unknown assailants while guarding a construction site. The attack took place on Sunday night and involved iron rods and sticks. Despite being rushed to the hospital, Kumar succumbed to his injuries. Police are investigating.
- Country:
- India
In a shocking incident, a Dalit security guard has been allegedly beaten to death in an attack that occurred at a construction site. The victim, identified as Dhruv Kumar, was on duty when unknown assailants launched a violent assault using iron rods and sticks.
The attack took place on the night between Sunday and Monday. Despite efforts to save his life, Kumar, aged 60, passed away during treatment at a district hospital. Locals had transported him there after finding him severely injured.
Additional Superintendent of Police Madhuvan Kumar Singh has confirmed that a case has been registered against unidentified individuals. Investigations are ongoing as the police work to bring the perpetrators to justice.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Dalit
- security guard
- death
- crime
- investigation
- Dhruv Kumar
- attack
- police
- justice
- violence
ALSO READ
Political Tensions Escalate: AAP Accuses BJP's Verma of Attack Plot
Mysterious Deaths in Bihar: Investigation Underway in West Champaran
Shocking Abuse: Russian Military Police Under Investigation for Alleged Soldier Beatings
Tragedy Strikes: The Zhuhai Stadium Attack and Its Aftermath
Constitution Under Threat: Congress Rallies Against Alleged Attacks on Gandhi and Ambedkar