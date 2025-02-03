Tragic Death of a Dalit Guard Sparks Outrage

In a shocking incident, a Dalit security guard has been allegedly beaten to death in an attack that occurred at a construction site. The victim, identified as Dhruv Kumar, was on duty when unknown assailants launched a violent assault using iron rods and sticks.

The attack took place on the night between Sunday and Monday. Despite efforts to save his life, Kumar, aged 60, passed away during treatment at a district hospital. Locals had transported him there after finding him severely injured.

Additional Superintendent of Police Madhuvan Kumar Singh has confirmed that a case has been registered against unidentified individuals. Investigations are ongoing as the police work to bring the perpetrators to justice.

