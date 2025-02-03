Left Menu

Prohibitory Orders Enforced Amidst Thiruparankundram Tensions

Madurai district administration has implemented prohibitory orders in Thiruparankundram, restricting public gatherings due to planned protests by Hindu Munnani. Over 300 police officers are securing the area to maintain peace as tensions rise over some individuals consuming non-vegetarian food near a sacred shrine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 03-02-2025 23:01 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 23:01 IST
Prohibitory Orders Enforced Amidst Thiruparankundram Tensions
The Madurai district administration has issued a two-day prohibitory order in Thiruparankundram and surrounding areas, effective from 6 am on February 3 to midnight on February 5, to curb mass gatherings. This move follows the announcement by Hindu Munnani and other groups of an agitation scheduled for February 4.

District Collector M S Sangeetha invoked Section 163 of BNSS (equivalent to Section 144 of the CrPc) to enforce the order. The Hindu Munnani intends to protest against the consumption of non-vegetarian food on the Thiruparankundram hill, a site housing the shrine of Lord Subrahmanya Swamy, prompting concerns over potential unrest.

Police have denied permission for any protest near the temple, discouraging involvement from surrounding districts. Security has been bolstered with over 300 officers, including senior police from Theni, Dindigul, and Virudhunagar, and barriers have been erected to prevent access to the hill. Worship at the temple and mosque on the hill continues under police observation.

