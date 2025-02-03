Prohibitory Orders Enforced Amidst Thiruparankundram Tensions

The Madurai district administration has issued a two-day prohibitory order in Thiruparankundram and surrounding areas, effective from 6 am on February 3 to midnight on February 5, to curb mass gatherings. This move follows the announcement by Hindu Munnani and other groups of an agitation scheduled for February 4.

District Collector M S Sangeetha invoked Section 163 of BNSS (equivalent to Section 144 of the CrPc) to enforce the order. The Hindu Munnani intends to protest against the consumption of non-vegetarian food on the Thiruparankundram hill, a site housing the shrine of Lord Subrahmanya Swamy, prompting concerns over potential unrest.

Police have denied permission for any protest near the temple, discouraging involvement from surrounding districts. Security has been bolstered with over 300 officers, including senior police from Theni, Dindigul, and Virudhunagar, and barriers have been erected to prevent access to the hill. Worship at the temple and mosque on the hill continues under police observation.

(With inputs from agencies.)