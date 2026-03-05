Left Menu

China Signals Shift with Adjusted Growth Target

China and Hong Kong stocks rose as Beijing adjusted its economic growth target, highlighting a focus on rebalancing. The CSI300 and Hang Seng Index saw gains. China's new growth target aims to combat industrial overcapacity while investing in innovation, tech, and boosting household consumption.

Updated: 05-03-2026 07:14 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 07:14 IST
China and Hong Kong stock markets experienced early gains on Thursday following Beijing's decision to slightly lower its economic growth target, hinting at a strategic move towards economic rebalancing. In the first hour of trading, China's blue-chip CSI300 Index rose by nearly 1% and the Shanghai Composite Index increased by 0.5%.

After suffering a six-month low in the previous session, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index increased by 1.3%. China's revised growth target for 2026 is now set at 4.5% to 5%, down from the 5% target achieved last year. This adjustment provides leeway for tackling industrial overcapacity and restructuring the economy.

China's 15th five-year plan includes commitments to innovation, high-tech industries, scientific research, and raising household consumption as a portion of economic output. Leading the market gains, the CSI Artificial Intelligence Index and CSI Semiconductor Industry Index rose by 2.4% and 1.7%, respectively.

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

