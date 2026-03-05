China's New Economic Strategy: Balancing Growth and Reforms

In a bid to recalibrate its economic strategies, China has set its 2026 growth target at 4.5%-5%, a modest dip from the previous year's 5% achievement. By aiming for this range, the government signals its intent to address industrial overcapacity while rebalancing the economy.

Experts argue that the lowered projection offers Beijing the leeway to implement strategic reforms aimed at reducing the economy's over-reliance on exports. This discussion comes against the backdrop of a year when China registered a record $1.2 trillion trade surplus.

According to Marco Sun, Chief Financial Market Analyst at MUFG in Shanghai, and Mohamed El-Erian, Chief Economic Adviser at Allianz, these economic maneuvers reflect China's dual focus: stabilizing growth momentum while nurturing technology sectors like AI. Meanwhile, Li Hao of Cypress Fund notes an increased emphasis on domestic demand and technological advancements as key drivers in achieving quality growth.

