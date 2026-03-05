China Focuses on Quality Growth with New Economic Target

China has set a lower economic growth target for 2026 at 4.5%-5%, signaling a strategic shift toward addressing industrial overcapacity and achieving economic rebalancing. This new target reflects Beijing's preference for quality growth over speed, allowing for flexible implementation of economic reforms.

Experts suggest that the adjusted growth target provides Beijing with the leeway to focus less on rapid growth and more on strengthening the domestic economy. This includes reducing its reliance on exports and moving towards technology-led development. The government is set to maintain significant fiscal spending to support this transition.

Key reforms include using specialized debt to fund industrial upgrades and boosting consumption through targeted fiscal policies. Additionally, there is a focused effort on supporting 'new economy' sectors like AI, with an increase in science and technology funding projected. These measures show a commitment to fostering sustainable, innovation-driven economic growth.