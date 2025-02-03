Left Menu

Tech Troubles & Tribal Trials: Unaddressed Issues at Kumbh & Beyond

BJD's Sulata Deo criticized the government's failure to utilize AI technology at Maha Kumbh, where a stampede led to many casualties. She highlighted various other issues, including tribal rights and law enforcement failures, urging for discussion. Meanwhile, concerns over China's Brahmaputra dam and sexual assault allegations at Anna University were also raised.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2025 23:15 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 23:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
BJD member Sulata Deo criticized the government's ineffective use of AI technology at Maha Kumbh, where a deadly stampede claimed 30 lives. Deo demanded an immediate discussion on this oversight during the President's address in Rajya Sabha.

She questioned the failure to track missing individuals despite advanced technology, likening it to previous discussions held on minor issues. Deo also highlighted unaddressed tribal grievances in her constituency, criticizing the lack of media attention.

Other raised issues included China's proposed Brahmaputra dam project and Anna University's sexual assault allegations, underscoring the need for governmental intervention. The session saw participation from various MPs who echoed concerns over accountability and governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

