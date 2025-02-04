Left Menu

Rebels Declare Ceasefire in Congo Amid Humanitarian Concerns

The Rwanda-backed M23 rebels in eastern Congo have announced a unilateral ceasefire, citing humanitarian reasons. This came after significant casualties were reported during clashes with Congolese forces as the rebels captured Goma. They clarified no intent to capture Bukavu but stressed protecting civilians.

  • Congo (Kinshasa)

In a surprising turn of events, the Rwanda-backed M23 rebels occupying a major city in eastern Congo have announced a unilateral ceasefire. The declaration, made on humanitarian grounds, follows a week of intense clashes that reportedly claimed the lives of over 900 people.

The ceasefire announcement coincides with the capture of the strategic city of Goma, where the rebels were previously reported to be advancing towards another provincial capital, Bukavu. However, the M23 rebels stated they have no intention of capturing additional cities.

Spokesman Lawrence Kanyuka emphasized their commitment to protecting civilians, while maintaining their positions. Meanwhile, the Congolese government has yet to issue an official response to the rebels' ceasefire announcement.

