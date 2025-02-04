Prosecutor Backs Musk's Government Efficiency Drive Amid Legal Warnings

A federal prosecutor known for his alignment with former President Trump has issued a stern warning regarding the obstruction of Elon Musk's government efficiency initiative. In a letter made public on platform X, Edward Martin explicitly referenced potential criminal repercussions for those hindering the billionaire's efforts.

The interim U.S. attorney underscored possible legal consequences for any actions perceived as threatening employees within Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). This development arrives amid reports of resistance from career government officials, including incidents where top security personnel were removed following confrontations with DOGE representatives.

Notably, Martin's message aligns with ongoing efforts by the Trump administration to assert more significant control over the Justice Department. Musk's initiative, aiming for substantial reductions across federal operations, garners support amid scrutinies, continuing his bold trajectory as CEO of Tesla and SpaceX.

