Paris Prosecutors Launch New Probes into Epstein-Linked Crimes

Paris prosecutors have initiated two new investigations into potential sex abuse and financial wrongdoings linked to Jeffrey Epstein. The action follows the release of millions of documents from the US. Authorities urge victims to come forward, with the inquiries invoking past cases involving French figures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 18-02-2026 18:40 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 18:40 IST
Paris prosecutors have announced the start of two new investigations into sex abuse and financial crimes linked to Jeffrey Epstein. This development comes in the wake of a massive release of files from the United States that further shed light on Epstein's criminal activities.

According to Paris prosecutor Laurence Beccuau, evidence from US documents, media reports, and new complaints are being considered to inform the ongoing inquiries. One probe will focus on sex abuse crimes, while the other will investigate financial misconduct.

These investigations reopen discussions into past cases, including those involving Jean-Luc Brunel. The French authorities are particularly interested in understanding the depth of Epstein's influence in France, where he frequently traveled and owned property, as they called on new victims to come forward.

