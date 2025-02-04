U.S. Considers Sovereign Wealth Fund for TikTok Acquisition

In a surprising move on Monday, President Donald Trump signed an executive order for the establishment of a U.S. sovereign wealth fund, sparking discussions across financial sectors. The announcement included a potential bid to acquire popular short video app TikTok.

The plan, originating without specified funding strategies, leaves many questioning its feasibility due to the U.S.'s deficit spending. Traditionally, sovereign wealth funds are built upon budget surpluses, raising skepticism from economic experts.

Amidst these financial debates, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent confirmed plans to set up the fund within the coming year. Meanwhile, administration hints towards utilizing tariffs and other strategies for funding, as anticipation builds over TikTok's uncertain future.

