A high-level Russian diplomat has pressed Hamas for the release of a Russian citizen held hostage since a recent conflict in Israel. Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov met with Hamas representative Musa Abu Marzuk in Moscow to discuss the matter, as confirmed by Russia's Foreign Ministry.

The Russian diplomat emphasized the urgency of fulfilling the promise to release Alexander Trufanov, who remains held in Gaza. The talks also reinforced the ongoing diplomatic work necessary to achieve unity among Palestinian factions.

Trufanov, captured in a raid on Israeli territory, remains one of the key figures in this hostage crisis. Russia, which maintains ties across Middle Eastern factions, continues its diplomatic efforts amid shifting tensions and temporary ceasefires.

