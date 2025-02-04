New Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever: A Political Shift Towards Unity

Bart De Wever, a Flemish nationalist once intent on unraveling Belgium's unity, has taken office as the nation's Prime Minister. His inauguration marked a pivotal change in political approach as he pledged allegiance to King Philippe, symbolizing a shift towards greater national cohesion.

De Wever leads a complex coalition of five parties, ending a 7-month stalemate in government formation. The government plans to address Belgium's significant debt, amounting to over 100% of GDP, through budget reforms. Additionally, they aim to implement stringent migration policies and maintain a fair social welfare system.

However, De Wever's government faces criticism for gender imbalance, with only three women in a 15-member team. Despite these challenges, the coalition holds a robust majority in the House, counting 81 out of 150 seats, underlining a newfound political unity in the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)