Left Menu

Explosive Trial: Kimura's Pipe Bomb Incident in Wake of Abe's Tragedy

Ryuji Kimura, 25, is on trial in Japan for allegedly attempting to murder former Prime Minister Fumio Kishida with a homemade bomb. Kimura denies intent to kill, though he admits making the bomb. The incident follows ex-PM Abe's assassination and raises security concerns about homemade weapons in Japan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 04-02-2025 11:13 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 11:13 IST
Explosive Trial: Kimura's Pipe Bomb Incident in Wake of Abe's Tragedy
trial
  • Country:
  • Japan

The high-profile trial of Ryuji Kimura commenced at the Wakayama District Court, where the 25-year-old denied intending to murder former Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. Kimura faces charges after allegedly throwing a homemade pipe bomb at Kishida during a 2023 campaign event.

Despite pleading not guilty to attempted murder, Kimura conceded to making the explosive device and acknowledged other charges, which include violating laws concerning explosives and deadly weapons. The attack, which took place in April 2023 at a fishing port in Wakayama, resulted in minor injuries for two individuals while Kishida emerged unscathed.

This case has revived memories of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's assassination, which occurred during a campaign speech in Nara, a similar incident that deeply affected the nation and led to increased protections for dignitaries. Prosecutors revealed that Kimura possessed two bombs during the attack, highlighting public unrest linked to Japan's electoral system as shared in his social media posts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in scientific research: Are machines the future of discovery?

The creative industry’s AI dilemma: Adapt or be left behind?

Navigating AI’s evolution: Key insights from the Global AI Safety Report

Beyond regulation: How market forces can shape the future of AI safety and accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025