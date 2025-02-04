Explosive Trial: Kimura's Pipe Bomb Incident in Wake of Abe's Tragedy

The high-profile trial of Ryuji Kimura commenced at the Wakayama District Court, where the 25-year-old denied intending to murder former Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. Kimura faces charges after allegedly throwing a homemade pipe bomb at Kishida during a 2023 campaign event.

Despite pleading not guilty to attempted murder, Kimura conceded to making the explosive device and acknowledged other charges, which include violating laws concerning explosives and deadly weapons. The attack, which took place in April 2023 at a fishing port in Wakayama, resulted in minor injuries for two individuals while Kishida emerged unscathed.

This case has revived memories of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's assassination, which occurred during a campaign speech in Nara, a similar incident that deeply affected the nation and led to increased protections for dignitaries. Prosecutors revealed that Kimura possessed two bombs during the attack, highlighting public unrest linked to Japan's electoral system as shared in his social media posts.

