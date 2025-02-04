Left Menu

US Tightens Immigration Policies: Impact on Indian Illegal Migrants

The US is intensifying immigration laws, enforcing deportations of illegal migrants, including those of Indian origin. This move follows Donald Trump's re-election and commitment to curtail illegal immigration. India expresses readiness to accept its nationals, emphasizing the illegality's ties to organized crime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2025 12:36 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 12:11 IST
US Tightens Immigration Policies: Impact on Indian Illegal Migrants
Former US President Donald Trump (Screengrab from Fox former host Tucker Carlson's tweet) Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

The United States is enforcing stricter immigration laws, according to the American embassy's announcement on Tuesday, amidst reports of a US military aircraft deporting illegal migrants to India.

This marks the initial phase of repatriating illegal Indian nationals, coinciding with Donald Trump's reinauguration as he pledges a tough stance on immigration policies.

A US embassy spokesperson refrained from giving specifics about the deportations but confirmed Washington's commitment to reinforcing border security and removing unlawful migrants.

''These measures clearly convey that illegal migration isn't worth the risk,'' the official stated.

After a phone call with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 27, Trump expressed confidence in India's cooperation concerning the deportation process.

India, echoing its disapproval of illegal immigration, stresses the need for nationality verification of returnees and highlights its association with organized crime, according to MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.

Jaiswal noted the premature nature of discussions about the exact numbers of illegal Indian immigrants in the US.

(With inputs from agencies.)

