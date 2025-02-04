Gujarat Convenes Committee to Evaluate Uniform Civil Code

The BJP government in Gujarat, led by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, has formed a five-member committee chaired by retired Supreme Court judge Ranjana Desai to assess and draft the Uniform Civil Code for the state.

The committee is set to submit its findings within 45 days, after consultations with religious leaders, including those from the Muslim community, and various societal representatives.

This initiative follows similar moves by Uttarakhand, underscoring the central government's commitment, as articulated by PM Narendra Modi, to implementing UCC across India while protecting tribal customs.

(With inputs from agencies.)