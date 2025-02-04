Naxal Operations in Chhattisgarh: Security Personnel Injured
Three security personnel were injured during an anti-Naxal operation in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district. An IED explosion injured two, while a spike trap hurt another. The operation involved DRG and CRPF forces. The injured were given initial treatment and transported to Raipur for further care.
In Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, a routine anti-Naxal operation turned perilous on Tuesday, leaving three security personnel wounded. Sources confirmed that an improvised explosive device (IED) blast hurt two soldiers, while a spike trap laid by Naxalites injured another.
The incidents unfolded in a forest region bordering the districts of Bijapur and Dantewada as a joint security force unit comprising the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) conducted their mission, according to a senior police official overseeing the operation.
Emergency treatment was swiftly provided to the injured personnel on-site before they were airlifted to Raipur for further medical intervention. Authorities are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the incidents.
