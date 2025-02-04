Naxal Operations in Chhattisgarh: Security Personnel Injured

In Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, a routine anti-Naxal operation turned perilous on Tuesday, leaving three security personnel wounded. Sources confirmed that an improvised explosive device (IED) blast hurt two soldiers, while a spike trap laid by Naxalites injured another.

The incidents unfolded in a forest region bordering the districts of Bijapur and Dantewada as a joint security force unit comprising the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) conducted their mission, according to a senior police official overseeing the operation.

Emergency treatment was swiftly provided to the injured personnel on-site before they were airlifted to Raipur for further medical intervention. Authorities are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)