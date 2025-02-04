Deadly Missile Strike Hits Kharkiv Region

A devastating Russian missile strike has left four dead and at least 20 injured in the northeastern Ukrainian town of Izium. The attack targeted an apartment bloc and nearby administrative buildings, according to the regional governor, Oleh Syniehubov.

The strike utilized a ballistic missile and heavily impacted the town's central district, leaving one individual trapped beneath the rubble as rescue operations continue.

Syniehubov reported significant damage to a five-storey residential building and partial destruction of multiple administrative structures. Located along the sensitive Russia-Ukraine border, the Kharkiv region faces frequent Russian air raids.

(With inputs from agencies.)