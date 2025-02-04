Governance Deficit Debated: Ghose Critiques BJP's Policies

Trinamool Congress's Sagarika Ghose has sharply criticized the BJP-led NDA government, accusing it of a severe governance deficit, which she claims is masked by a strategy of 'minimum government, maximum publicity'.

In her critique during the President's address, Ghose questioned the reluctance to disclose the number of deaths in the recent Maha Kumbh stampede. She cited investigative reports suggesting higher death tolls than officially reported, attributing the crisis to VIP culture at the event.

Ghose lambasted the government's focus on media narrative over addressing critical issues like unemployment and price rise. She questioned the sincerity of the 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' slogan and criticized the alleged suppression of free speech as reflected in the declining press freedom index.

(With inputs from agencies.)