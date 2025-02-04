Governance Deficit Debated: Ghose Critiques BJP's Policies
Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha member Sagarika Ghose criticized the BJP-led NDA government for an alleged governance deficit. She highlighted issues like unemployment and price rise, and accused the government of prioritizing media publicity over accountability. Ghose also questioned the government's handling of the Maha Kumbh stampede and criticized its VIP culture.
Trinamool Congress's Sagarika Ghose has sharply criticized the BJP-led NDA government, accusing it of a severe governance deficit, which she claims is masked by a strategy of 'minimum government, maximum publicity'.
In her critique during the President's address, Ghose questioned the reluctance to disclose the number of deaths in the recent Maha Kumbh stampede. She cited investigative reports suggesting higher death tolls than officially reported, attributing the crisis to VIP culture at the event.
Ghose lambasted the government's focus on media narrative over addressing critical issues like unemployment and price rise. She questioned the sincerity of the 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' slogan and criticized the alleged suppression of free speech as reflected in the declining press freedom index.
