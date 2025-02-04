Left Menu

Scandal Unveiled: Alleged Rs 88 Crore Agriculture Scam in Maharashtra

Activist Anjali Damania has accused the agriculture department of Maharashtra of a Rs 88 crore scam during NCP leader Dhananjay Munde's tenure. Allegations include inflated purchases of agricultural supplies, ignoring Direct Benefit Transfer directives, and financial irregularities. Munde denies the charges, calling them baseless and politically motivated.

Allegations of a significant financial scandal have emerged in Maharashtra's agriculture sector. Activist Anjali Damania claims that under NCP leader Dhananjay Munde's oversight, the department engaged in a Rs 88 crore scam by purchasing agricultural supplies at inflated prices.

Damania points to the oversight of Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) directives, claiming that funds meant for farmers were improperly managed. She presented documentation to support these serious allegations at a press conference.

Munde, also the current minister for Food and Civil Supplies, refutes the claims, dismissing them as baseless and perhaps politically driven. He asserts that all procurement was conducted under proper regulations and that the controversy is part of a media trial against him.

(With inputs from agencies.)

