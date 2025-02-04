Left Menu

Swift Police Action Leads to Safe Rescue of Abducted Girls

Two men have been arrested for the abduction of two girls in separate incidents in Jammu. The girls have been safely rescued and returned to their families. Police investigations led to the arrest of the accused, who were traced with technical support outside the Union Territory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 04-02-2025 18:41 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 18:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Police in Jammu have arrested two men in connection with the abduction of two girls in separate incidents, officials reported on Monday. The girls, one aged 16 and the other 24, have been safely recovered with the help of special police teams.

The first incident was reported on January 19, when a woman lodged a complaint at the Domana police station. She claimed Sonu Kumar, originally from Uttar Pradesh but living in Greater Kailash, had kidnapped her teenage daughter from their home. Police promptly registered a case and began their investigation.

The second abduction occurred on January 31, according to a complaint filed at the Pouni Chak police post. The mother of the 24-year-old victim accused Mohammad Asfak from Jharkhand of taking her daughter from their Jammu residence. With significant effort and technical assistance, both girls were located outside the Union Territory, and the suspects were apprehended. Further investigations are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

