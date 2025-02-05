Textiles' EPC Meeting Approves Grants for Startups, Institutes, and Skill Development in Technical Textiles

The Secretary of the Ministry of Textiles chaired the 10th Empowered Programme Committee (EPC) meeting today at Udyog Bhawan in New Delhi. During the meeting, the committee made significant strides in advancing the development of technical textiles, approving grants for startups, educational institutions, and skill development initiatives.

Start-Up Approvals:

The committee approved four promising startups under the ‘Grant for Research & Entrepreneurship across Aspiring Innovators in Technical Textiles (GREAT)’ scheme. Each startup has been granted approximately INR 50 Lakhs. These projects are focused on strategic areas critical to India’s growth in the textiles sector, including medical textiles, industrial textiles, and protective textiles. The approved startups are expected to contribute significantly to innovation and sustainability within these specialized textile domains.

Grants for Educational Institutes:

In a push to enhance the technical textile education ecosystem, the committee approved a substantial grant of INR 6.5 Crores to three leading educational institutions. The grants will be utilized to introduce courses on technical textiles, ensuring that students receive comprehensive training in advanced textile technologies. Among the approved institutes are IIT Indore and NIT Patna. The new programs will cover specialized subjects such as Geotextiles, Geosynthetics, Protective Textiles, Sports Textiles, and other cutting-edge topics within the technical textiles field.

This initiative is designed to address the growing demand for skilled professionals in the technical textiles sector, providing students with a robust foundation for entering industries that require high-level expertise in textiles technology.

Skill Development Courses:

As part of the broader initiative to strengthen the technical textiles ecosystem, the committee also approved the introduction of 12 skill development courses in areas such as Medical Textiles, Protective Textiles, Mobile Textiles, and Agricultural Textiles. These courses, developed by three prominent Textile Research Associations — SITRA (South India Textile Research Association), NITRA (Northern India Textile Research Association), and SASMIRA (South Asia Sub-Regional Standards and Metrology Institute), are designed to cater to different segments of the textile value chain.

The approved courses aim to provide practical training for workers, entrepreneurs, and professionals, helping them gain industry-relevant skills and improve their prospects in the growing technical textiles sector.

Overall Impact:

The decisions made during the 10th EPC meeting represent a strong commitment from the Ministry of Textiles to accelerate the development of the technical textiles industry in India. By fostering innovation in startups, supporting educational programs, and enhancing skill development, the initiative is expected to play a pivotal role in positioning India as a global leader in the technical textiles sector. These efforts align with the broader goals of the National Technical Textiles Mission, which seeks to drive advancements in textiles technology, encourage entrepreneurship, and upskill the workforce to meet the demands of the evolving textile industry.