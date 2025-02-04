Left Menu

Whistleblower Uncovers Alleged Rs 88-Crore Agriculture Scam in Maharashtra

Activist Anjali Damania has accused NCP leader Dhananjay Munde of a significant financial scam within Maharashtra's agriculture department. Alleged irregularities include inflated purchases of agricultural supplies, contradicting government guidelines. Munde dismisses the charges as baseless and plans a defamation suit against Damania, citing adherence to prescribed procurement norms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-02-2025 22:25 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 22:25 IST
Whistleblower Uncovers Alleged Rs 88-Crore Agriculture Scam in Maharashtra
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery press conference, activist Anjali Damania alleged an Rs 88-crore scam under former agriculture minister Dhananjay Munde in Maharashtra's previous Mahayuti government. She claims inflated item purchases violated Union government DBT guidelines.

Munde, now Cabinet Minister, dismissed allegations as ''baseless,'' announcing plans for a defamation suit. He defended the procurement process, believing they adhered to government norms and noted the widespread media scrutiny he faces.

Damania presented documents suggesting financial misconduct, with accusations bolstered by past controversies surrounding Munde's alleged ties to a criminal case in his home district. As the political tension rises, Munde's legal actions aim to counter the allegations vigorously.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025