Whistleblower Uncovers Alleged Rs 88-Crore Agriculture Scam in Maharashtra

In a fiery press conference, activist Anjali Damania alleged an Rs 88-crore scam under former agriculture minister Dhananjay Munde in Maharashtra's previous Mahayuti government. She claims inflated item purchases violated Union government DBT guidelines.

Munde, now Cabinet Minister, dismissed allegations as ''baseless,'' announcing plans for a defamation suit. He defended the procurement process, believing they adhered to government norms and noted the widespread media scrutiny he faces.

Damania presented documents suggesting financial misconduct, with accusations bolstered by past controversies surrounding Munde's alleged ties to a criminal case in his home district. As the political tension rises, Munde's legal actions aim to counter the allegations vigorously.

(With inputs from agencies.)