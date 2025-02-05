Dean Macpherson Strengthens IDT Board with Two High-Profile Appointments

Public Works and Infrastructure Minister, Dean Macpherson, has announced the appointment of two new members to the Independent Development Trust’s (IDT) Board. This strategic move, aligned with the powers granted to him under the IDT’s Deed of Trust, aims to reinforce governance, transparency, and efficiency within the organization.

The appointees, Matodzi Ratshimbilani and Derek Naidoo, bring extensive public service and governance experience, positioning the IDT for enhanced social infrastructure delivery across South Africa.

Profiles of the New IDT Board Members

Matodzi Ratshimbilani – Legal Expertise and Governance Leadership

Ratshimbilani, a seasoned legal professional with 25 years of practice, holds a B Proc (Baccalaureus Procurationis) from the University of Limpopo and a Certificate in Business Management from the University of Johannesburg.

His professional journey includes advisory roles with prominent state-owned entities such as Eskom, SABC, and the Industrial Development Corporation of South Africa Ltd (IDC). Additionally, he has served on several key boards, including:

The State Information Technology Agency (SITA)

Kouga Wind Farm Community Development Trust

The Railway Safety Regulator

His extensive experience in legal and corporate governance is expected to provide strategic oversight in IDT’s operations.

Derek Naidoo – Infrastructure Development and Municipal Leadership

Naidoo, who holds a Bachelor of Law (LLB) from the University of KwaZulu-Natal and a Certificate in Project Management, is a veteran in municipal governance.

With a decade-long tenure as Deputy City Manager of eThekwini Municipality, he managed infrastructure projects valued at R50 billion across multiple sectors, including:

Water and Sanitation

Electricity

Transport

Housing

Solid Waste Management

Procurement

His leadership within the South African Local Government Association (SALGA) further underscores his expertise in policy implementation and public sector governance.

Government’s Commitment to Strengthening the IDT

Minister Macpherson emphasized that these appointments underscore the government’s commitment to revitalizing the IDT, ensuring it fulfills its mandate to deliver critical social infrastructure projects efficiently and transparently.

“These high-caliber appointments will enhance the governance of the IDT and strengthen its ability to deliver much-needed infrastructure to communities across South Africa. Their expertise will play a pivotal role in stabilizing operations and restoring confidence in the entity,” Macpherson stated.

The newly appointed trustees replace two outgoing board members. The Minister further anticipates trustee recommendations from the Board to fill any remaining vacancies, in accordance with the Deed of Trust.

Addressing Governance Challenges and Investigations

Beyond strengthening the board, Macpherson highlighted that transparency remains a priority, particularly in light of past governance concerns. He reiterated that the new trustees will be responsible for finalizing outstanding financial statements for the agency, which have yet to be submitted for the previous financial year.

In parallel, Minister Macpherson announced that an independent investigation by PwC is underway to scrutinize the PSY Oxygen Plant tender. This probe, set to conclude within eight weeks, will examine the circumstances surrounding the controversial contract, which involved the appointment of two contractors lacking SAHPRA registration.

“As I have stated previously, we will not be deterred by public intimidation campaigns in our efforts to root out corruption and improve operations within the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure. Our focus remains on good governance, transparency, and ensuring the IDT serves its purpose effectively,” said Macpherson.

A Vision for a Corruption-Free IDT

The Minister reaffirmed his commitment to restoring integrity within the IDT, emphasizing that these latest interventions align with broader efforts to rebuild public trust and operational efficiency within the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure.

“I have no doubt that these appointments will contribute towards our goal of a corruption-free Department and IDT, enabling us to build a better South Africa,” Macpherson concluded.