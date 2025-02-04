Construction Site Tragedy in Telangana: Worker Dies After Alleged Attack

In a shocking incident from Telangana's Sangareddy district, a construction worker succumbed to injuries allegedly inflicted by his colleagues. The attack reportedly stemmed from accusations of improper conduct with a woman.

After the late-night assault on February 2, involving a water can, the worker seemed unscathed and went to bed. However, his health took a turn the following day when he reported feeling unwell.

Admitted to a hospital for basic treatment, his condition worsened by afternoon, leading to further medical evaluation. Tragically, he died on the night of February 3, police confirmed. The workers involved in the incident are from West Bengal and Bihar.

