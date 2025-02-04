Left Menu

China's Strategic Trade Response: Targeted Tariffs and Tensions

China imposed tariffs on U.S. imports and warned companies like Google of possible sanctions. This move follows President Trump's tariffs on Chinese imports. Despite earlier remarks, Trump and Xi Jinping will not communicate on Tuesday. China's approach appears to seek dialogue while avoiding escalation.

China has implemented targeted tariffs on U.S. imports and issued warnings to companies, including Google, regarding potential sanctions. This calculated response addresses President Donald Trump's extensive tariffs on Chinese imports, highlighting China's inclination towards dialogue rather than escalation.

Although initial reports suggested that Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping would converse on Tuesday, no such communication is scheduled, as reported by the Wall Street Journal citing a U.S. official. The anticipation of talks had created hopes for a temporary reprieve for China, akin to the concessions granted to Mexico and Canada, boosting stock and oil prices.

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt hinted at an imminent call between the two leaders, aiming to diffuse tensions between the world's largest economies. Meanwhile, U.K.-based Capital Economics noted China's tariffs would impact $20 billion of U.S. imports, a modest counter to the $450 billion affected by Trump's tariffs.

