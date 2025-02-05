Roundtable Discussion on Women's Social Security and Care Support Held

In alignment with the Union Budget 2025-26 vision for a Viksit Bharat@2047, which aims for 70% of women to be engaged in economic activities through women-led development, a roundtable discussion on providing social security and care support to women was held today in New Delhi. The event, chaired by Ms. Sumita Dawra, Secretary of the Ministry of Labour & Employment, was organized in collaboration with UNICEF and saw the participation of senior officials from key ministries, including the Ministry of Labour & Employment, Ministry of Women and Child Development, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, as well as representatives from international organizations such as UNICEF, UNDP, ILO, and the World Bank. Academia was also represented by institutions like VVGNLI and IEG.

The central objective of the roundtable was to stimulate discussions around reimagining social security coverage and care support systems for women working in the unorganised sector. A significant focus was placed on leveraging the Social Security Code and eShram – a comprehensive one-stop-solution for informal sector workers – to facilitate the exchange of knowledge and design a strategic action plan that would encourage greater participation of women in the country’s labour force. Key Highlights of the Discussion:

Reimagining Social Security for Women: The discussion explored how social security schemes and care support systems can be enhanced for women in the unorganised sector, particularly given the growing recognition of women’s contributions to economic development. The dialogue emphasized the need for policies that address the unique challenges faced by women workers, such as flexible working arrangements, gender gaps in pay, and access to quality childcare.

Global Best Practices: A key feature of the discussion was the sharing of global best practices that have successfully promoted family-friendly policies, such as paid parental leave and affordable childcare, aimed at reducing the pressure on women while increasing their economic opportunities. The focus was on creating synergies between various government and international organizations to implement these policies effectively. Participants also discussed the importance of addressing biases in existing social protection schemes, which often overlook women’s specific needs.

Integration of Social Welfare Schemes: One of the crucial takeaways from the meeting was the need for better integration of benefits offered by different Central and State Government departments. By linking various welfare schemes, such as those offered through eShram, the National Career Service portal, and SIDH (Skill Development for India’s Households), the government can ensure that social security and employment programs are more accessible to women. This integrated approach would streamline service delivery, promote employment generation, and facilitate skill development for women in the unorganised sector.

Leveraging Technology for Delivery: The role of digital platforms like eShram in streamlining the delivery of welfare schemes was a major focus of the discussion. Through eShram, workers can register and receive tailored support, including access to social welfare programs. This platform, in combination with other portals like the National Career Service, which matches job demand and supply, and SIDH for skill development, plays a pivotal role in supporting women’s participation in the workforce.

Addressing the Union Budget 2025-26 Vision:

In her special address, Ms. Sumita Dawra highlighted how the Aadhar-seed Unique Account Number provided to workers registered on eShram enables better tracking and management of social welfare schemes. This tool is crucial for ensuring that benefits reach the right beneficiaries, particularly in remote areas. Ms. Dawra urged international organizations working at the state level to partner with the government to ensure comprehensive last-mile delivery of social welfare services through eShram.

Ms. Dawra also referenced the Union Budget 2025-26, noting its thematic priorities that focus on driving employment-led growth, particularly in the MSME sector, the manufacturing sector, and labour-intensive industries such as footwear, leather, and toys. She emphasized that the discussion today was part of a broader effort to create strategies that will foster employment generation and significantly boost women’s participation in the workforce.

A Path Forward:

This roundtable is an important step in realizing the vision of Viksit Bharat@2047, where women’s active participation in the economy will play a central role in the country’s growth. With a collaborative approach involving key stakeholders from the government, international organizations, and academia, the aim is to develop policies and frameworks that will provide greater support to women, particularly in the unorganised sector. The discussions will feed into a strategic action plan designed to promote gender equality in the workforce and enhance the social security system for women, driving forward the national agenda of inclusive economic growth.