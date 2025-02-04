Left Menu

Trump Administration Plans Migrant Detention Expansion at Guantanamo Bay

The U.S. government is considering expanding the migrant detention facility at Guantanamo Bay to house over 30,000 individuals, amidst ongoing deportations and increasing military involvement in immigration policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 23:45 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 23:45 IST
Trump Administration Plans Migrant Detention Expansion at Guantanamo Bay
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Trump administration is ramping up its immigration agenda by planning to expand the migrant detention facility at Guantanamo Bay. The naval base in Cuba is being prepped to potentially accommodate more than 30,000 migrants, according to U.S. officials.

The first military plane transporting detained migrants is reportedly set to depart for Guantanamo Bay. This move follows recent deportations to countries including Guatemala and India. Military flights, although effective, represent a costly deportation method, with a recent flight costing approximately $4,675 per migrant.

Despite logistical hurdles and legal considerations, Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem assures that the base will not hold migrants indefinitely and all actions will comply with U.S. laws. The financial implications of expanding the facility remain undisclosed amidst mounting international criticism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
TCI Safe Safar: Steering Towards Safer Roads in India

TCI Safe Safar: Steering Towards Safer Roads in India

 Global
2
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
3
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
4
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025