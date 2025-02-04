Trump Administration Plans Migrant Detention Expansion at Guantanamo Bay

The Trump administration is ramping up its immigration agenda by planning to expand the migrant detention facility at Guantanamo Bay. The naval base in Cuba is being prepped to potentially accommodate more than 30,000 migrants, according to U.S. officials.

The first military plane transporting detained migrants is reportedly set to depart for Guantanamo Bay. This move follows recent deportations to countries including Guatemala and India. Military flights, although effective, represent a costly deportation method, with a recent flight costing approximately $4,675 per migrant.

Despite logistical hurdles and legal considerations, Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem assures that the base will not hold migrants indefinitely and all actions will comply with U.S. laws. The financial implications of expanding the facility remain undisclosed amidst mounting international criticism.

(With inputs from agencies.)