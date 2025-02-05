UNSMIL Establishes Advisory Committee to Advance Political Process and Resolve Key Issues for Libyan Elections

The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) has officially established the Advisory Committee as part of its comprehensive, multi-track political initiative aimed at addressing the ongoing political deadlock in Libya. The announcement was made following UNSMIL's presentation to the United Nations Security Council on 16 December 2024. The Advisory Committee’s mandate will focus on developing technically sound and politically viable proposals that can resolve outstanding contentious issues impeding the holding of national elections.

This initiative is integral to the United Nations' broader efforts to support Libya in overcoming its political fragmentation and progress towards a democratically legitimate government. The proposals put forward by the Advisory Committee will be grounded in existing frameworks and laws, including the Libyan Political Agreement (LPA), the LPDF Roadmap, and the 6+6 Electoral Laws—all aimed at restoring the country’s governance system and stabilizing its political environment.

Purpose and Structure of the Advisory Committee:

The Advisory Committee comprises a diverse group of Libyan personalities who have been carefully selected based on their professional experience, expertise in legal and electoral matters, and their capacity to build consensus amidst Libya’s complex political challenges. The members were chosen after a rigorous assessment by UNSMIL, ensuring that the committee is balanced in terms of geography, gender, and cultural representation.

The committee’s main function will be to formulate proposals addressing critical political and constitutional issues, ultimately contributing to the relaunch of the electoral process. However, it is important to note that the Advisory Committee is not a decision-making body nor a forum for political dialogue. Instead, it is a time-bound entity with a mandate to submit recommendations to UNSMIL for consideration in the subsequent phase of the political process.

Political and Social Context:

The creation of the Advisory Committee comes in response to the urgent demand from Libyans across the country for a resumption of the political process, which has been paralyzed by the division of the country’s institutions. Many Libyans have expressed concern about the political stagnation that has left institutions divided, undermining Libya’s sovereignty, unity, and stability. UNSMIL recognizes the significance of this demand and is committed to defusing the political impasse through the work of the Advisory Committee and other initiatives.

The Advisory Committee will engage directly with UNSMIL to propose solutions for the long-standing political issues, ultimately paving the way for national elections to restore legitimacy to the divided institutions. Additionally, UNSMIL is actively preparing to facilitate economic reforms, the unification of military and security institutions, and the resolution of other drivers of conflict that have prolonged instability in Libya.

UNSMIL’s Role in the Political Process:

In line with UN Security Council Resolution 2755 (2024), UNSMIL’s approach to the political process is firmly rooted in the principles of stability, legitimacy, and institutional unification. UNSMIL’s role will be to ensure that these principles are upheld through transparent, consensus-based decision-making that is rooted in national ownership of the process. Throughout this engagement, the United Nations will remain steadfast in defending Libya’s sovereignty and ensuring that the interests of the Libyan people are prioritized above all else.

UNSMIL's facilitation of the Advisory Committee's work will be crucial in providing the political direction needed to address the ongoing crisis and lead Libya towards a more stable, democratic future.

Committee Members:

The Advisory Committee will consist of the following members:

Abdulfatah Khalleefah Alsuweee ALSAEH

Abeir Ibrahim Alsnousi IMNEINA

Aboulqasim Ramadan Aboulqasim BAREEBASH

Ali M H KHERALLAH

Ali Saeid Ali ALBARGHATI

Ameenah Khayrulllah Mohammed ALHASYAH

Esam Yousuf Miftah ALMAWI

Ibrahim Mousa Aid Grada

Ibrahim Othman Adim ALI

Jazzeh Jibrreel Mohammed SHAYTEER

Kamal Mohamed H ALHOUNI

Kuni Ali Erhuma ABUDA

Lamees Abdul Magid A BEN SAAD

Maryam Aboubakr Khaleel Amghaar MOHAMMED ADH

Mohamed H Bashir OBEID

Nuri Abdalla A ABDULATI

Nuri Khalifa Omar ELABBAR

Omar Ibrahim Omar HUSEN

Wafia Ahmed Abdulmajeed SAIFALNASR

Zahra Ali Almuzoughi TEEBAR

Next Steps:

The Advisory Committee is scheduled to hold its first meeting in Tripoli next week. This inaugural gathering marks the beginning of a pivotal phase in Libya's political journey, with hopes of resolving deep-rooted political issues, achieving electoral progress, and unifying Libya's institutions for the benefit of its people.

The establishment of this committee is a significant step in UNSMIL’s commitment to supporting Libya in its efforts to end the prolonged political standoff, restore democratic governance, and ultimately ensure peace, stability, and prosperity for all Libyans.