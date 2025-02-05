Left Menu

Elon Musk's Unprecedented Power Play in Washington

Elon Musk consolidates influence in the federal government with Donald Trump's support, creating a parallel power structure. Appointed as a special government employee, Musk implements radical changes, including shutting down USAID. The move provokes backlash from Democrats and raises concerns about conflicts of interest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 05-02-2025 00:55 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 00:55 IST
Elon Musk is rapidly consolidating power across the federal government with President Donald Trump's endorsement, sidelining career officials and gaining access to sensitive databases.

Musk has been named a special government employee, granting him more leeway on ethical and financial disclosures.

His actions have spurred Democratic accusations of a coup, amid concerns about conflicts of interest due to his businesses' federal contracts.

Republicans back Musk, describing him as executing Trump's campaign promises, despite worries about administrative overreach.

The effects of Musk's control are already evident, with the shuttering of USAID and restructuring of various agencies.

Critics fear Trump's unchecked support of Musk sets a dangerous precedent for presidential authority limits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

