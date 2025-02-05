Elon Musk's Unprecedented Power Play in Washington

Elon Musk is rapidly consolidating power across the federal government with President Donald Trump's endorsement, sidelining career officials and gaining access to sensitive databases.

Musk has been named a special government employee, granting him more leeway on ethical and financial disclosures.

His actions have spurred Democratic accusations of a coup, amid concerns about conflicts of interest due to his businesses' federal contracts.

Republicans back Musk, describing him as executing Trump's campaign promises, despite worries about administrative overreach.

The effects of Musk's control are already evident, with the shuttering of USAID and restructuring of various agencies.

Critics fear Trump's unchecked support of Musk sets a dangerous precedent for presidential authority limits.

