Left Menu

Trump's Trade War Standoff: No Rush To Talk With China

President Donald Trump expressed no urgency in communicating with Chinese President Xi Jinping as trade tensions rose between the United States and China. Trump's comments followed China's implementation of retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods, highlighting an ongoing trade dispute between the two global economic leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 01:36 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 01:36 IST
Trump's Trade War Standoff: No Rush To Talk With China
Donald Trump

In the midst of a mounting trade war, President Donald Trump stated on Tuesday that he is in no hurry to engage in talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The trade tensions between the world's two largest economies show no sign of abating.

Following inquiries regarding China's decision to impose counter-tariffs on American imports, Trump remarked, 'that's fine,' indicating his stance on the issue while underscoring the persistent economic rift between Washington and Beijing.

The U.S. president's comments appear to signal a prolonged standoff, as both nations continue to flex their economic muscles in a bid for trade superiority. The situation remains fluid as both sides assess the impact of the tariffs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
TCI Safe Safar: Steering Towards Safer Roads in India

TCI Safe Safar: Steering Towards Safer Roads in India

 Global
2
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
3
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
4
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025