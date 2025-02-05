Trump's Trade War Standoff: No Rush To Talk With China
President Donald Trump expressed no urgency in communicating with Chinese President Xi Jinping as trade tensions rose between the United States and China. Trump's comments followed China's implementation of retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods, highlighting an ongoing trade dispute between the two global economic leaders.
In the midst of a mounting trade war, President Donald Trump stated on Tuesday that he is in no hurry to engage in talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The trade tensions between the world's two largest economies show no sign of abating.
Following inquiries regarding China's decision to impose counter-tariffs on American imports, Trump remarked, 'that's fine,' indicating his stance on the issue while underscoring the persistent economic rift between Washington and Beijing.
The U.S. president's comments appear to signal a prolonged standoff, as both nations continue to flex their economic muscles in a bid for trade superiority. The situation remains fluid as both sides assess the impact of the tariffs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump says he could impose 25 pc tariff on Canada, Mexico starting Feb 1, but doesn't give date on China tariffs, AP reports ARI ARI
Dollar Surges Amid Speculation of New Tariffs
Market Turbulence as Trump Proposes Tariffs
Trump's Tack on Trade: Tariffs or Exports
Trump Teases Universal Tariffs Amid Economic Strategy Talks