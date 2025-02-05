Trump's Trade War Standoff: No Rush To Talk With China

In the midst of a mounting trade war, President Donald Trump stated on Tuesday that he is in no hurry to engage in talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The trade tensions between the world's two largest economies show no sign of abating.

Following inquiries regarding China's decision to impose counter-tariffs on American imports, Trump remarked, 'that's fine,' indicating his stance on the issue while underscoring the persistent economic rift between Washington and Beijing.

The U.S. president's comments appear to signal a prolonged standoff, as both nations continue to flex their economic muscles in a bid for trade superiority. The situation remains fluid as both sides assess the impact of the tariffs.

(With inputs from agencies.)