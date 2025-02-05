Left Menu

Ceasefire in Goma: Hope Amidst Chaos

Following a week of intense conflict in Goma, the M23 rebels have declared a ceasefire, offering a glimmer of hope to the war-torn residents. Overflowing morgues and the risk of disease loom as regional leaders prepare for crisis talks. Aid efforts aim to provide relief amid scarce resources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 01:40 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 01:40 IST
Ceasefire in Goma: Hope Amidst Chaos

In a city ravaged by violence, hope flickers as M23 rebels declare a ceasefire in Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo. Despite sporadic incidents, the ceasefire offers respite to residents grappling with the aftermath of intense battles that left thousands dead and displaced hundreds of thousands.

The situation in Goma remains dire; overflowing morgues pose a health risk as aid groups race to bury the dead and prevent disease outbreaks. Reports from the ground reveal overwhelmed hospitals and the struggle of civilians caught in the conflict's crossfire.

Regional leaders are set to meet to discuss solutions to the crisis, while the urgent reopening of Goma's airport is called for by the U.N. to facilitate humanitarian efforts. The ceasefire, while fragile, provides a necessary pause for the beleaguered city.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
TCI Safe Safar: Steering Towards Safer Roads in India

TCI Safe Safar: Steering Towards Safer Roads in India

 Global
2
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
3
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
4
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025