Ceasefire in Goma: Hope Amidst Chaos

In a city ravaged by violence, hope flickers as M23 rebels declare a ceasefire in Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo. Despite sporadic incidents, the ceasefire offers respite to residents grappling with the aftermath of intense battles that left thousands dead and displaced hundreds of thousands.

The situation in Goma remains dire; overflowing morgues pose a health risk as aid groups race to bury the dead and prevent disease outbreaks. Reports from the ground reveal overwhelmed hospitals and the struggle of civilians caught in the conflict's crossfire.

Regional leaders are set to meet to discuss solutions to the crisis, while the urgent reopening of Goma's airport is called for by the U.N. to facilitate humanitarian efforts. The ceasefire, while fragile, provides a necessary pause for the beleaguered city.

(With inputs from agencies.)