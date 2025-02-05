Left Menu

Martial Law Crisis: South Korea's Constitutional Drama Unfolds

South Korea is embroiled in a constitutional crisis following President Yoon Suk Yeol's declaration of martial law. Lieutenant General Lee Jin-woo, defending Yoon's decision, testified in court amidst accusations of insurrection and abuse of power. The Constitutional Court will determine Yoon's fate, amid claims of orders to arrest lawmakers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 02:58 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 02:58 IST
Martial Law Crisis: South Korea's Constitutional Drama Unfolds

South Korea is in the throes of a constitutional crisis following President Yoon Suk Yeol's imposition of martial law. This decision has led to his impeachment and that of the prime minister, as Army Lieutenant General Lee Jin-woo defended Yoon's actions in a Constitutional Court hearing.

General Lee testified he believed Yoon was making a rightful decision, yet allegations persist that the former leader ordered the arrest of lawmakers. Prosecutors have charged Yoon with leading an insurrection, and he currently faces detention as the court considers whether to permanently remove him from office or reinstate him.

Amid the turmoil, testimonies revealed contentious claims, including Yoon allegedly directing the safety minister to disrupt operations of critical media. Observers now anticipate the court's ruling, which could lead to a new presidential election within 60 days, further shaping South Korea's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
TCI Safe Safar: Steering Towards Safer Roads in India

TCI Safe Safar: Steering Towards Safer Roads in India

 Global
2
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
3
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
4
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025