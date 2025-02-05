Martial Law Crisis: South Korea's Constitutional Drama Unfolds

South Korea is in the throes of a constitutional crisis following President Yoon Suk Yeol's imposition of martial law. This decision has led to his impeachment and that of the prime minister, as Army Lieutenant General Lee Jin-woo defended Yoon's actions in a Constitutional Court hearing.

General Lee testified he believed Yoon was making a rightful decision, yet allegations persist that the former leader ordered the arrest of lawmakers. Prosecutors have charged Yoon with leading an insurrection, and he currently faces detention as the court considers whether to permanently remove him from office or reinstate him.

Amid the turmoil, testimonies revealed contentious claims, including Yoon allegedly directing the safety minister to disrupt operations of critical media. Observers now anticipate the court's ruling, which could lead to a new presidential election within 60 days, further shaping South Korea's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)