Guantanamo Transfers: A New Era of Migrant Detention

The United States has started a new chapter by sending migrants to Guantanamo Bay, a location formerly known for detaining terror suspects, with the first military flight landing in Cuba recently.

This facility, praised by former President Trump for its capacity, is being prepared for an expected influx of migrants, drawing additional troops to support operations. Amnesty International USA strongly opposes this, denouncing it as a severe violation of human rights.

Meanwhile, deportations to various countries are on the rise, with Indian immigrants notably affected. The rise in Indian border arrests signals a growing trend in unauthorized migration concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)