Guantanamo Transfers: A New Era of Migrant Detention

The US initiated deportations to Guantanamo Bay, stirring controversy as the facility, previously used for detaining terrorism suspects, now holds migrants. This move, endorsed by Trump, is criticized for human rights concerns. Additionally, deportations to several countries are increasing, with significant focus on feeding central operations at Guantanamo.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 05-02-2025 06:45 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 06:45 IST
The United States has started a new chapter by sending migrants to Guantanamo Bay, a location formerly known for detaining terror suspects, with the first military flight landing in Cuba recently.

This facility, praised by former President Trump for its capacity, is being prepared for an expected influx of migrants, drawing additional troops to support operations. Amnesty International USA strongly opposes this, denouncing it as a severe violation of human rights.

Meanwhile, deportations to various countries are on the rise, with Indian immigrants notably affected. The rise in Indian border arrests signals a growing trend in unauthorized migration concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

