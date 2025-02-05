USAID Under Siege: A Shocking Overhaul by Trump Administration
The Trump administration is placing USAID staff globally on leave, except essential personnel, disrupting the agency's mission. This move, rumored for days, follows substantial layoffs and program shutdowns. President Trump's policy aims to integrate USAID into the State Department, despite bipartisan outcry.
The Trump administration has initiated a sweeping transformation of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) by placing non-essential staff on leave worldwide. This drastic action disrupts the agency's six-decade operation, sparking concern and resistance from Democratic lawmakers.
A notice published online on Tuesday informed USAID workers of a 30-day window to return home. The move, which consolidates the agency into the State Department, follows President Donald Trump's budget cuts and layoff orders, leading to the closure of numerous USAID programs globally.
Significant criticism surrounds this decision, as it dismantles USAID's senior leadership and workforce, with many positions being furloughed. The American Foreign Service Association is considering legal action to prevent or counter these changes, emphasizing the need to protect foreign and civil service officers.
