Trump's Controversial Gaza Takeover Proposal Sparks Tensions

In a surprising turn of events, U.S. President Donald Trump proposed an audacious plan to take over the Gaza Strip, drawing sharp criticism from Hamas and risking further instability in the Middle East. Sami Abu Zuhri, a senior Hamas official, dismissed Trump's remarks as "ridiculous" and "absurd."

The contentious proposal came to light during a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, where Trump suggested displacing Gaza's residents to neighboring Arab countries as a prelude to economic redevelopment in the troubled territory. The plan has sparked outrage among Arab states and deviates from decades of U.S. policy on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Saudi Arabia was quick to voice its objection to any attempt to resettle Palestinians outside their homeland. Meanwhile, efforts to rebuild Gaza remain daunting, with a U.N. report indicating that clearing the massive post-war wreckage could take 21 years and cost $1.2 billion.

(With inputs from agencies.)