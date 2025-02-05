Trump's Controversial Gaza Takeover Proposal Sparks Tensions
Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri criticized U.S. President Donald Trump's idea of taking control of the Gaza Strip, calling it "ridiculous" and capable of destabilizing the Middle East. Trump's proposal involves resettling Palestinians elsewhere and rebuilding Gaza, alarming Arab states and defying longstanding U.S. policy.
In a surprising turn of events, U.S. President Donald Trump proposed an audacious plan to take over the Gaza Strip, drawing sharp criticism from Hamas and risking further instability in the Middle East. Sami Abu Zuhri, a senior Hamas official, dismissed Trump's remarks as "ridiculous" and "absurd."
The contentious proposal came to light during a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, where Trump suggested displacing Gaza's residents to neighboring Arab countries as a prelude to economic redevelopment in the troubled territory. The plan has sparked outrage among Arab states and deviates from decades of U.S. policy on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
Saudi Arabia was quick to voice its objection to any attempt to resettle Palestinians outside their homeland. Meanwhile, efforts to rebuild Gaza remain daunting, with a U.N. report indicating that clearing the massive post-war wreckage could take 21 years and cost $1.2 billion.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gaza
- Trump
- Hamas
- Middle East
- Palestinians
- Netanyahu
- Saudi Arabia
- U.N.
- resettlement
- Israel
ALSO READ
Saudi Arabia's Anticipated Entry into the Abraham Accords
Saudi Arabia's Prince Faisal Urges Diplomacy Over Conflict in Middle East
Middle East Stability: Saudi Arabia's Vision Amid Global Tensions
Saudi Arabia's Diplomatic Revival: A Historic Visit to Lebanon
I am going to ask Saudi Arabia, OPEC to bring down oil prices; if prices come down Russia-Ukraine war will end immediately: Donald Trump.