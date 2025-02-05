Govt Launches Major Overhaul of Public Works Act to Address Māori Land Inequities

The Government has announced a significant reform of the Public Works Act, focusing on addressing long-standing injustices faced by Māori landowners. Land Information Minister Chris Penk has outlined the first phase of changes, which aim to modernize the nearly 50-year-old legislation and prevent further inequities.

Correcting Historical Injustices

The reforms follow an independent, targeted review conducted last year, which identified major concerns regarding the historical and ongoing acquisition of Māori land for public projects such as roads, rail, and water services.

“The historic confiscation of Māori land remains a deep source of pain for many New Zealanders. For this reason, and due to the special significance of Māori freehold land, the Government reaffirms its commitment that acquiring Māori land for public works is and will remain a last resort,” said Minister Penk.

A major issue with the current Act has been the undervaluation of Māori freehold land compared to other land types, which has led to unfair compensation for landowners. The Government is putting an end to this by ensuring that Māori freehold land is valued equally in all acquisition cases.

Fair Compensation and Stronger Protections

To recognize the communal nature of Māori land ownership, the new law will ensure that compensation is not provided as a single lump sum but is extended to all separately owned dwellings on the land. This ensures that affected families and individuals receive their fair share.

Additionally, any compulsory acquisition of Māori land will now require joint approval from both the Minister for Land Information and the Minister responsible for the relevant Māori portfolio. This safeguard will ensure that decisions regarding Māori land undergo appropriate scrutiny from multiple ministerial perspectives.

“For generations, these laws have not treated Māori landowners fairly. Today, we take a step toward putting that right,” Minister Penk stated.

Further Changes to Improve Infrastructure Development

While the initial phase of the Public Works Act reform focuses on Māori land protections, the Government has signaled that broader changes will follow. These include measures aimed at simplifying and accelerating infrastructure delivery while maintaining fairness for all landowners.

The Public Works Act Amendment Bill is set to be introduced to Parliament around mid-year, providing the public with an opportunity to give feedback during the select committee process.

Minister Penk emphasized that the reforms mark a turning point in ensuring that Māori landowners receive just treatment under the law. “These changes are about fairness, recognition, and preventing the mistakes of the past from being repeated,” he said.

More details on the next stages of the Public Works Act overhaul will be released in the coming weeks.