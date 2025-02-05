Illegal Cough Syrup Seized at Agartala Station: Nine Arrested
A joint team comprising GRP and RPF officials seized 1,500 bottles of banned Escoff cough syrup, valued at Rs 30 lakh, from Agartala railway station. Nine individuals were arrested in connection with the smuggling attempt. The arrests were made following a focused search operation at the station.
In a significant crackdown at Agartala railway station, a combined task force of Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) seized 1,500 bottles of banned Escoff cough syrup, valued at Rs 30 lakh.
The operation, triggered by specific intelligence, resulted in the arrest of nine suspects involved in the smuggling on Monday night. The officers unearthed the illicit shipment during a thorough search of a parcel van.
The sale of Escoff is prohibited in Tripura, leading to the application of the NDPS Act against the detainees, who are currently under police custody pending further investigation and court proceedings.
