Resolving Nuclear Tensions: Iran's Stand

Iran's Foreign Minister, Abbas Araqchi, asserted that U.S. concerns over Iran's nuclear weapons development can be resolved. Tehran opposes weapons of mass destruction. The statement follows U.S. President Donald Trump's declaration that Iran cannot possess nuclear weapons.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 05-02-2025 13:40 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 13:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Iran's Foreign Minister, Abbas Araqchi, stated that the U.S. concerns regarding Iran's potential development of nuclear weapons are not insurmountable issues. Araqchi expressed optimism that these concerns can be resolved, highlighting Tehran's consistent opposition to weapons of mass destruction.

The minister's comments were made public on Wednesday through the Tasnim news agency and come in the wake of U.S. President Donald Trump's firm stance against Iran acquiring nuclear weaponry.

This development marks the latest in the ongoing dialogue between Iran and the United States over nuclear capabilities and regional security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

