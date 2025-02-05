Resolving Nuclear Tensions: Iran's Stand

Iran's Foreign Minister, Abbas Araqchi, stated that the U.S. concerns regarding Iran's potential development of nuclear weapons are not insurmountable issues. Araqchi expressed optimism that these concerns can be resolved, highlighting Tehran's consistent opposition to weapons of mass destruction.

The minister's comments were made public on Wednesday through the Tasnim news agency and come in the wake of U.S. President Donald Trump's firm stance against Iran acquiring nuclear weaponry.

This development marks the latest in the ongoing dialogue between Iran and the United States over nuclear capabilities and regional security.

